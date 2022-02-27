Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $30.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NOMD stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 576.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

