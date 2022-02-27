Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 256,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DB shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

