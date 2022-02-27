Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Price Target to €8.50

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.40 ($9.55) to €8.50 ($9.66) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMIZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

