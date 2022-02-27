Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($85.80) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.52 ($74.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

