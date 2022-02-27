dForce Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. dForce has a market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00110678 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 411,533,325 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.