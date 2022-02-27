Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

