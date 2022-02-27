Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

