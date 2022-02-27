DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $261.16 million and approximately $846,684.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00238189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024085 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

