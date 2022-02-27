Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 10,706 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $33,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 118.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

