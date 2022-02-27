Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $32,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 41.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $1,861,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

