Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Miller Industries worth $30,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 82.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Miller Industries by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MLR stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $356.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

