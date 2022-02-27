Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.63 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,152,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $31,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 232,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.