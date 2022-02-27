Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.71 Million Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential were worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Prudential by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth about $838,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

