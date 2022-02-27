Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,697 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 83,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $542.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

