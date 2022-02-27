DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $121.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.61.

DOCU opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.40, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average of $213.22. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

