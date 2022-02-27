DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $121.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.61.
DOCU opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.40, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average of $213.22. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
