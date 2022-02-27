DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $409,950.09 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $409,950.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $6,411,600.00.

DASH stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average is $170.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.