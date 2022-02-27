DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.
DV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.46.
Shares of DV opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after buying an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,238,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $54,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
