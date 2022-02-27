DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

