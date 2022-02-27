Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 40 ($0.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.91. The company has a market cap of £143.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

