DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $95.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.59.
DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DD opened at $78.07 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
