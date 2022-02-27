DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $95.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.59.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $78.07 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

