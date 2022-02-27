Dutch Bros (BROS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BROS opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

