Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

DND stock opened at C$29.25 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$26.85 and a twelve month high of C$50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

