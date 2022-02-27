e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $90.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,978 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,802 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

