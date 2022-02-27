Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00.

PFMT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

