Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Edison International also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.70 EPS.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. 2,452,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.