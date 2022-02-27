Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 255.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

