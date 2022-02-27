El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOCO opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

