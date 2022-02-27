Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EBS opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

