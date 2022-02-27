Employers Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Employers has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Employers has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Employers to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

EIG opened at $39.65 on Friday. Employers has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 53.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

