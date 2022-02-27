EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.80. 4,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.18.
EMX Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)
Featured Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.