EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.80. 4,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.18.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

