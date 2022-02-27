Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

