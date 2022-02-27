Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Shares of ECPG opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $72.67.
In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.
About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
