Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.71.

DAVA opened at $132.17 on Thursday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after acquiring an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Endava by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

