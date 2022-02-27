EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE:ENS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 425,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.