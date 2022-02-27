EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,526 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 29.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 731,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after buying an additional 166,485 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.