EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,049 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 68,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.