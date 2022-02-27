EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $266.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

