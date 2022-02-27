EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 847.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,302 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

