EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.21 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

GPN opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

