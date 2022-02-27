Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme’s lead drug Tazverik is approved by FDA to treat follicular lymphoma and epithelioid sarcoma. The drug's uptake has been encouraging so far. Tazverik is also being evaluated for metastatic prostate cancer and multiple solid tumors. In order to support long-term objectives, Epizyme expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors, which should strengthen its financial position in the days ahead. Yet, Epizyme is facing challenges due to the pandemic as patients’ access to physicians is getting disrupted. It is highly dependent on its collaborations and Tazverik’s sales for growth, which remains a woe. Competition remains stiff in the targeted market. Earnings estimates have improved before Q4 results. Epizyme reported negative earnings surprise in recent quarters. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,912,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 470.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 2,690,437 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $9,748,000. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 70.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,196 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

