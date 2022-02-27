Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.91.

EFX traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $218.56. 1,094,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,110. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

