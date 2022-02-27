Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KBR, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KBR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

KBR opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in KBR by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 488.89%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

