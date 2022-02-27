Equities Analysts Set Expectations for R1 RCM Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
RCM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
