Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of EVLO opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 267,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 255,576 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 168,263 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 157,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

