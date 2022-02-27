Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVLO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 267,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

