Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.