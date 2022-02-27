Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.29, but opened at $34.33. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Everbridge shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 104,217 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

