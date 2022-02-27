Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Stephens decreased their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $15.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.61. 11,096,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,284. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 542.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.