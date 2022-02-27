Evercore ISI Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $645.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $720.00 to $645.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.93. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
