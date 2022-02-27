Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

