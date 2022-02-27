EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.47-$2.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

EVTC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. 522,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after buying an additional 258,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 72,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

